Ankita Lokhande reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput justice movement gathering momentum in USA

The movement to reach the truth of the Sushant Singh Rajput death has not just been restricted to India. Right from one of the first initiatives, ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’, countries around the world, across continents have been vocal in the support for the movement, as they participated in various hashtags and shared posts. In the latest, the ‘World Stand 4 SSR’ is being led by ‘SSRians’, and Ankita Lokhande was one of those to express her delight over the gathering of momentum abroad.

‘Justice for Sushant’ being marked in USA

A group of Indian-Americans held placards bearing SSR’s photos, for ‘Satyagraha’ and sought ‘justice’ for him in California. In another instance from USA, billboards were put up in Mississippi, for the same message.

As Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared the posts, Ankita Lokhande also joined in and used the ‘World Stand 4 SSR’ initiative. In another tweet, the actor wrote that they were ‘all were together in this.’ The Manikarnika star also used another hashtag #Revolution4SSR.

Ankita has participated in numerous other similar initiatives led by fans and family of Sushant. Previously, she had backed the ‘CBI for SSR’, ’justice for SSR’ and joined in ‘Prayers 4 SSR’ and also ‘planted 4 SSR’.

Ankita had been in a relationship with Sushant for seven years before they parted ways in 2016. They had been co-stars on the TV show Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Meanwhile, in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the CBI is currently probing the case for over a month. After Shweta and others had raised questions over the delay, the investigating agency had released a statement that the probe has been going on in a systematic manner.

The Enforcement Directorate had probed the embezzlement charges in the First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty before. The current spotlight, however, has turned to the Narcotics Control Bureau that has arrested Rhea and other co-accused, while Deepika Padukone and others have also been questioned.

