Celeb Recap: Here's What Amitabh Bachchan Was Upto This Week

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the legendary actors that the Indian cinema is blessed with. Bachchan has starred in over hundreds off films and has a huge fan following. He is 77 years old and if old age has taught him one thing, it is how to balance the complexities of life. He is often seen talking to his followers and fans, guiding them via his social media handles. Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, he has been seen urging his fans to stay indoors and avoid going out unless it is a very urgent matter. Read on to know more about what Big B was up to this week:

What's Amitabh Bachchan up to this week

Monday, April 13

On Monday, Bachchan posted a video of a car challenge by a Twitter account called Speak Comedy, where a man steps out of a moving car, and dances on a song. He later retweeted a video by one of his fans, which was from a movie he did four decades ago. It is very similar to Drake's challenge back in 2018. On the same day, he shared several throwbacks photos. Here are the posts.

T 3500 - Happy Baisakhi .. brruuuuruaahhhhh !! pic.twitter.com/I00pzSx7Tg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2020

T 3500 - एक बात तो तय है ; इस corona के दौरान , जितनी सद्भावना इंसान ने इंसान को दिखाई है, शायद पहले कभी नहीं देखी गई । आप किसी भी देश, प्रांत ,समाज, रंग , जाति , धर्म , के हों ; हर तरफ़ से बस एक ही आवाज़ गूँज रही है , सब के लिए , सब से .... आप ठीक हो , सुरक्षित हो !! pic.twitter.com/sIDelCFnzq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2020

Tuesday, April 14

On April 14, 2020, he shared a song on his Twitter handle. It featured Avitesh Shrivastava and Raveena Mehta. Here is the Tweet by Big B:

T 3501 - Son follows in his Father’s footsteps #Yaadein encapsulates love & remembrance. In these trying times a song with hope that reminds distance & separation mean nothing when someone means everything @iamavitesh @raveenamehtaofficial @krossovergrouphttps://t.co/67rpjDcI99 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 14, 2020

Wednesday, April 15

On Wednesday, Bachchan shared a throwback photo from his first photo shoot for a magazine. In the photo, he looks very 'shy and reluctant'. He also shared a photo from his song Rang Jamaake. Here are the tweets by Bachchan.

T 3501 - My very first photo shoot for a film mag., - 'Star & Style' .. prodded & goaded to a very shy reticent and reluctant me , by famed most feared journalist of the times , Devyani Chaubal ; obviously there was no 'star' or 'style' in the project but Devyani thought so .. pic.twitter.com/2eCv1sxyY4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 14, 2020

T 3502 - Shooting for the song 'rang jaamaake' for film NASEEB , on a revolving set restaurant put up at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu ( Rishi Kapoor) as Chaplin, moi as matador .. ManMohanDesai, the crazy genius director .. song scenes action all on set on fire .. amazing times pic.twitter.com/ayrqq2Qe3i — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 15, 2020

Thursday, April 16

On Thursday, he tweeted a hilarious comment which was related to the world population and coronavirus. In the tweet, he also talked about the population explosion. Here is the tweet:

T 3503 - World population 7.8 billion, took over 200,000 years of human history to reach 1 billion, and only 200 years more to reach 7 billion. .. and today ALL the 7.8 billion, never in the history of its existence, have spoken ONE common word .. at the same time !!

CORONA !! pic.twitter.com/iW9Y1RbE3Y — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 16, 2020

T 3503 - कोरोना की जंग में पेट्रोलियम विभाग , तेल कंपनियां सराहनीय कार्य कर रही हैं। इनमे Indian Oil पूरे जोश से energy उत्पादों की आपूर्ति सुनश्चित कर रही है। इस निरंतर ऊर्जा प्रदान,व सफल संचालन में शामिल विशेषकर गैस और पेट्रोल पंप डिलीवरी कर्मी को कोटि कोटि धन्यवाद । pic.twitter.com/CuWUeLGj7C — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 16, 2020

Thursday, April 17

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan's blog completed 12 years. He mentioned this in his 3504th tweet. Here is the tweet:

T 3504 - 12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. !

Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you ..❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/S7IHHLb9tr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

