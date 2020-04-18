Celeb Recap: Here's What Amitabh Bachchan Was Upto This Week

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media platforms. Here are Amitabh Bachchan's activities over the week. Read more for details.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the legendary actors that the Indian cinema is blessed with. Bachchan has starred in over hundreds off films and has a huge fan following. He is 77 years old and if old age has taught him one thing, it is how to balance the complexities of life. He is often seen talking to his followers and fans, guiding them via his social media handles. Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, he has been seen urging his fans to stay indoors and avoid going out unless it is a very urgent matter. Read on to know more about what Big B was up to this week: 

Kartik Aaryan's Recreates Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya' Scene With Sister; Watch Video

What's Amitabh Bachchan up to this week 

Monday, April 13

On Monday, Bachchan posted a video of a car challenge by a Twitter account called Speak Comedy, where a man steps out of a moving car, and dances on a song. He later retweeted a video by one of his fans, which was from a movie he did four decades ago. It is very similar to Drake's challenge back in 2018. On the same day, he shared several throwbacks photos. Here are the posts. 

READ |Iulia Vantur Croons Salman Khan's Song 'Jag Ghoomeya', Fans React; Watch Video

 

Tuesday, April 14

On April 14, 2020, he shared a song on his Twitter handle. It featured Avitesh Shrivastava and Raveena Mehta. Here is the Tweet by Big B: 

Wednesday, April 15

On Wednesday, Bachchan shared a throwback photo from his first photo shoot for a magazine. In the photo, he looks very 'shy and reluctant'. He also shared a photo from his song Rang Jamaake. Here are the tweets by Bachchan. 

READ | Anushka Sharma Hilariously Pulls Virat Kohli's Leg, Gets Epic Reaction | Watch

Thursday, April 16

On Thursday, he tweeted a hilarious comment which was related to the world population and coronavirus. In the tweet, he also talked about the population explosion. Here is the tweet: 

Thursday, April 17 

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan's blog completed 12 years. He mentioned this in his 3504th tweet. Here is the tweet: 

 

READ | Kartik Aaryan's Recreates Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya' Scene With Sister; Watch Video

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories