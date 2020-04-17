Iulia Vantur Croons Salman Khan's Song 'Jag Ghoomeya', Fans React; Watch Video

Iulia Vântur took the social media by storm as she managed to grab the attention of Bhai fans when she posted a music video on her social media handle. In the video, she is seen riding a horse, which she had earlier trained for, and also sang her own rendition of a Salman Khan song. Read on to know more about Iulia Vântur's video and how Salman Khan fans are loving it:

Iulia Vantur's rendition of Salman Khan & Anushka Sharma's Jag Ghoomeya

On April 17, 2020, Iulia Vantur posted a video song on Instagram, which is a cover of Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan, which featured Iulia Vantur's rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan, and Anushka Sharma. In the song, she is seen in several exotic places as she sings the song.

Iulia Vantur's caption on the post read, "Jag ghoomeya #iuliavantur #song #musicvideo #nature." Earlier, she was seen in a video where she was sharpening her horse-riding skills. Here is the video:

Salman Khan fans and Vantur's fans were all hearts for this new video by the actor. A fan by the handle name misterjester said, "east or west vantur bhabi is the best... bhai pe jachti hai♥"

User with the name MisterFantasy420 said, "maam dikhti bhi aachi hai, ghoda bhi chala leti hai.. accha gaa bhi leti hai.. bas bhai ko nachna sikha dena♥♥♥" SohaBaliKhanna felt, "OMG IloveYouu vanturrr you are so beautiful and talented."

