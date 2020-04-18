Kartik Aaryan's Recreates Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya' Scene With Sister; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. He is recreating several Bollywood films and has garnered a huge fan base. Back when it was announced that he was going to replace Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sect of Akki fans was disheartened by the news and was seen criticizing the casting choice. Aaryan then starred in Love Aaj Kal, which was the remake of Saif Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal, and it garnered him praise from the fans and critics alike. Recently, Aaryan took to his TikTok account and recreated a scene from Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya. Read on to know more about this clip that also features Aaryan's sister:

Kartik Aaryan hilariously recreates Hrithik Roshan’s alien calling-tune

Recently, a clip from Kartik Aaryan's TikTok handle went viral on the internet, which also features Aaryan's gorgeous sister. In the video, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is seen holding a spike guard and is seen playing the tune which, in the film, Rakesh Roshan's character had created to communicate with aliens. His sister plays the character of Preity Zinta in the video. Here is the clip:

Kartik Aaryan is spending quality time with his family as India is in a state of lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, 2020. Aaryan is also very active on social media handles and is keeping in touch with his fans. He has posted several videos on his Instagram handle which are hilarious and are flooded with likes and comments from his fans.

