Celebrating Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai's 20 Years In Bollywood

Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai is amongst the most sensational movies of Bollywood. It marked the debut of the 'Sexiest Asian Male of the Decade' and 'Sexiest Asian Male of 2019', Hrithik Roshan (termed by the UK based magazine) and Ameesha Patel. The romantic drama is known for its songs and the beautiful storyline that showcases true love and vengeance. This January, Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai completes 20 years in Bollywood and Hrithik's fans cannot stop themselves from remembering the best moments from the film. Here is a list of the top scenes from KNPH.

Hrithik's Dancing Debut 'Chaand Sitaare Phool Aur Khushboo' song

Hrithik Roshan is amongst the dancing legends of Bollywood and this song is the first-ever glimpse of the superstar's dancing excellence. True fans of Hrithik find this moment holy as from this time on Roshan ascended in becoming a dancing icon. Apart from this, this is the very moment Ameesha Patel's character, Sonia Saxena, enjoys the presence of Rohit which later develops into love.

Indirect love confession after the song 'Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein'

Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel's dance is truly heartwarming. One gets to see the development of trust and friendship between the two characters in the movie through the song. It is amongst the best scenes because after this song Sonia indirectly expresses her developing love towards Rohit.

Rohit's love confession

Rohit jumps in the water to save Sonia, even though he doesn't know how to swim. He later confesses his love for Ameesha Patel. This is the scene that is an inspiration to many love birds.

Rohit's Death Scene

Rohit witnesses a murder and the corrupt police officers run behind him. He meets an accident and falls from the bridge. This scene is the changing point of the film, distorting Sonia's life.

New Hope

Memories of Rohit come to life when Hrithik Roshan comes back with a new character, Raj Chopra. Sonia's quest to finding out more about her long lost love and the new avatar of Hrithik gets the fans very excited. It gives the viewers the hope to see something new.

'Ek Pal Ka Jeena'

Hrithik Roshan's iconic step was born at this very song. The song is filled with life and changes the sad atmosphere of the movie. The feel of the song and HR's dance is beyond imagination.

New love

One can sense the heat between Raj and Sonia in the airport scene when Raj is going back to Australia. Sonia and Raj share a moment where people can sense the sparks of love between them. This later continues to form a strong bond between the two characters.

Raj performs Rohit’s song in the concert

The dance version of the title song of Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai with the iconic step, rocks the mind of the viewer. Hrithik proved that he is a true performer and this is the moment where he transforms his character Raj to Rohit. The song is still a favourite of many people.

