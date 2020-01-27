When Hrithik Roshan Made Headlines For All The Right Reasons

Hrithik Roshan, the War actor, has been in the news since his first movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai that released in the year 2000. He is often at the centre of media attention, being a star kid and being somebody who saw success at a very young age. Take a look at some of the incidents where Hrithik Roshan made the headlines for all the right reasons.

Hrithik Roshan Debut movie and marriage announcement

The biggest news for Bollywood's Duggu was when Hrithik Roshan debuted with the 2000 blockbuster hit movie Kahi Naa... Pyaar Hai. He also married his childhood sweetheart the same year. These two major news occurred in the same year making the year 2000 all about Hrithik Roshan.

Meeting with a cancer patient

According to a leading daily, Hrithik met a 15-year-old fan in Jabalpur, named Nikita Shukla. At the time, he was shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's action-adventure film titled Mohenjo Daro.

Nikita was suffering from cancer and had expressed her desire to meet her favourite actor. Apparently she got her to wish fulfilled to meet the superstar in 2015 but unfortunately, succumbed to death a week later.

Hrithik Roshan completed 20 years in the industry

Hrithik fondly recalled the first day of his shoot for his debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai and shared how he would have differences of opinion with his father on the sets of the film. He revealed that he used to get scared on the sets as he would get disciplined by his father every now and then.

He also lauded his team who has supported him throughout the 20 years that led him to all the success that he can boast of currently. His gesture was appreciated by his fans as not many people are seen thanking their team for their success.

Hrithik Roshan's transformation for War

Hrithik can be seen calling this body transformation as a difficult mental and physical challenge. In the video that Hrithik shared, we can see him undergoing gruelling workout routine to get a fit body for his character Kabir in the movie War.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's cake eating video

Deepika Padukone’s tweet addressing Hrithik Roshan in 'War' as "death by chocolate" had taken the Internet by storm. Hrithik Roshan also replied to her tweet saying that he was all flattered. Deepika Padukone mentioned later in an interview that the video of Hrithik feeding her a cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast her and Hrithik together. Soon enough, there have been many speculations about the two being cast together.

