Hrithik Roshan Went De-glam In THESE Movies & Still Managed To Win Hearts

Hrithik Roshan has played some of the most glamorous roles on the silver screen over all these years. However, on some rare occasions, the actor had gone for a completely de-glamourous look. Here is a list of such Hrithik Roshan's movies where despite performing an offbeat role, the actor managed to steal the audience's hearts:

Super 30

In this movie, Hrithik Roshan plays the character of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna. He rises through the challenges thrown at him and ultimately emerges successful. He then runs the Super 30 programme for students aspiring to get into IIT. Hrithik Roshan went for a completely de-glamorised look to be able to fit into the character if a humble man from a simple background. He also lost a lot of weight. While in some scenes he sports an unruly hair with an overgrown beard, in other scenes he is seen sporting a clean-shaved look. However, despite this, he delivered a phenomenal performance and managed to woo the audience on the silver screen in Super 30.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan Sways Along The Tunes Of 'Ghungroo'

Koi...Mil Gaya

Koi...Mil Gaya was reportedly one of the toughest performances of Hrithik Roshan. While standing at a height of five feet ten inches with an amazing posture, Hrithik had to play the role of a lean and lanky mentally disabled boy. He even sported glasses and too up some crazy, childish antics to fully get into the character. According to reports, he and his father, Rakesh Roshan had been advised for a lot of people against making the movie because it would not do well. However, proving all such words wrong, Hrithik shone in the character of Rohit in Koi...Mil Gaya and it endeared him forever in the hearts of his audience.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan And Rakesh Roshan Were Advised To Not Do Koi Mil Gaya

Guzaarish

Guzaarish saw Hrithik Roshan playing a quadriplegic magician who wishes to for euthanasia. The movie covers his battle with the court and his romance with his caretaker, Sofia D'Souza (Aishwarya Rai). In this movie, Hrithik Roshan had a mop of curly hair and sported a beard. For almost the entire duration of the movie, he was restricted to a wheelchair. However, he still managed to woo the audience with his performance even though the movie performed only average at the box office.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Shares A Heartfelt Post Talking About Hope And Positivity

Lakshya

Lakshya sees Hrithik Roshan once again as a lean and lanky youth who leads an aimless life. He joins the army on a whim but leaves it when he finds the life of a soldier to be difficult. However, he joins it once again after this creates a conflict with his girlfriend. Very different from his chocolate boy characters, Hrithik managed to get into the skin of this millennial youth with similar kinds of clothes and hairstyle in Lakshya. But still, the audience seemed mighty impressed with his performance especially in the song, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan To Collaborate For 'Krissh 4'? Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.