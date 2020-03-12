The Debate
Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' Wins Hearts Of Bollywood Celebs Including Kriti Sanon

Bollywood News

Recently, Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium was premiered in Mumbai and was attended by many Bollywood celebs, who gave the film a thumbs-up. See how they reacted.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan, who was detected with neuroendocrine tumour and had to undergo heavy treatment for the same, is all set to make a comeback to Bollywood with his upcoming comedy entertainer, Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film chronicles the story of a father, who leaves no stone unturned to send his daughter to one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Says His Character In 'Angrezi Medium' Does 'what He Wanted His Mom To Do'

The who’s who of Bollywood like Mouni Roy, Pooja Hegde, Sanya Malhotra, Javed Jafferi, Tahira Kashyap and Kunal Kemmu marked their presence at the screening of Angrezi Medium, which was held in Mumbai yesterday. It seems like Angrezi Medium's unique plot and interesting star cast worked wonders on celebrities, as they took their social media handles to appreciate the film. Take a look at how Bollywood celebrities reacted to Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.

Also Read | 'Laadki' Song From 'Angrezi Medium' Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan Impresses Fans

Celebrities React

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Says His Character In 'Angrezi Medium' Does 'what He Wanted His Mom To Do'

Also Read | Radhika Madan Says Acting Came Naturally To Kareena Kapoor Khan In 'Angrezi Medium'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
