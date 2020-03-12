Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' Wins Hearts Of Bollywood Celebs Including Kriti Sanon

Irrfan Khan, who was detected with neuroendocrine tumour and had to undergo heavy treatment for the same, is all set to make a comeback to Bollywood with his upcoming comedy entertainer, Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film chronicles the story of a father, who leaves no stone unturned to send his daughter to one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

The who’s who of Bollywood like Mouni Roy, Pooja Hegde, Sanya Malhotra, Javed Jafferi, Tahira Kashyap and Kunal Kemmu marked their presence at the screening of Angrezi Medium, which was held in Mumbai yesterday. It seems like Angrezi Medium's unique plot and interesting star cast worked wonders on celebrities, as they took their social media handles to appreciate the film. Take a look at how Bollywood celebrities reacted to Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.

Celebrities React

Heart warming, extremely relatable, perfect blend of humour and emotions, impeccable performances...#AngreziMedium is a film to watch with your entire family. A subtle yet powerful ode to women across the country. — Abhishek Jain (@cinemanabhishek) March 12, 2020

#AngreziMedium is such a heartwarming beautiful film! Makes you laugh out loud, gets u teary eyed & puts a smile on your face!You’d wanna go back home & hug your parents/kids! #Homi you are amazing ❤️🤗! Superb performances! @irrfank sir you are mindblowing 🙌🏻 #Fan (1/2) — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 11, 2020

No words can describe the prowess of an actor like @irrfank . — Abhishek Jain (@cinemanabhishek) March 12, 2020

What is this R wala magic? IRRfan, Deepak DobRiyal, Radhika Madan, KaReena, Kiku ShaRda, RanveeR ShoRey?!? & magic w/o the R is Dimple Kapadia! #AngreziMedium A film that parents (& some kids) will so identify with! @irrfank @radhikamadan01 @RanvirShorey @MaddockFilms @kikusharda — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) March 11, 2020

