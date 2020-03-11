Irrfan Khan Says His Character In 'Angrezi Medium' Does 'what He Wanted His Mom To Do'

Irrfan Khan’s much-awaited Angrezi Medium is all set to hit theatres on March 13 and fans are quite excited about the film. The trailer of the film has created a massive buzz. Irrfan is currently undergoing medical treatment and therefore will not be there for promotions; however, he sent his love in a heartfelt video. The video got several good wishes from renowned celebs from Bollywood.

Irrfan Khan says, his character does "what I would have wanted my mother to do"

In an interview with a popular news portal, Irrfan remembered his younger days as he spoke about Angrezi Medium. Irrfan claimed that his character in the film behaves exactly how he wanted his mother to behave when he wanted to pursue his dreams. Irrfan said that his character’s child loses her mom at a very early age in the film. Speaking for himself, Irrfan said that for him, it was a dilemma whether he should pursue his dreams or take charge of the responsibilities.

Irrfan added that Champak, his character in the film, is in a dilemma whether to let his daughter chase her dream. Irrfan mentioned that this would be his father’s dilemma if he were alive. Irrfan cleared that the crisis is of the father and not entirely of the child in this scenario. Irrfan then revealed that his mother did not want him to chase his dreams and rather follow his responsibilities instead. Irrfan admitted that he felt pain and heartache during that time. Therefore, Irrfan added that the character of Champak is what Irrfan would want his mother to do, let the child fly.

Talking about the film, Irrfan said that he has approached the film quite differently. He insisted that people must watch the film and tell him if his new approach worked or not. He mentioned that he enjoyed working with Dinesh Vijan and was all praise for the director.

