Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Announce Pregnancy, Celebs Extend Congratulatory Wishes

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to embrace parenthood. Anushka and Virat took to their social media to announce their pregnancy in style, leaving all the 'Virushka' fans overjoyed. For the unversed, earlier several speculations were doing the rounds that the couple may be planning to go down the family way soon. While their fans are still reeling with happiness, many of the industry fraternity wished the couple on this happy occasion.

Also Read; Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Announce Pregnancy; First Baby Arriving In January 2021

Celebs extend wishes to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Actor Alia Bhatt was one of the first people to wish the couple as she commented with a string of red heart emojis on their post. South actor Samantha Akkineni also congratulated the couple along with Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu. Sania Mirza also wished the couple. Anushka's Sui Dhaga co-star Varun Dhawan also wished the couple on this occasion. Take a look at their comments along with the post which was shared by the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor.

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma To Embrace Parenthood; Cricket Fans Absolutely Thrilled

Kajal Aggarwal also wished the couple, sending her love to them. Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani also commented on the post with some red heart emojis. Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the couple. Social media influencer Kusha Kapila also congratulated them and observed that Anushka has the 'soon-to-be' mommy glow on her face. Parineeti Chopra was another celebrity to congratulate the couple. Take a look.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Becomes Most Popular Asian Celebrity On Instagram With 75.7 Million Followers

Badhaai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra also wished Virushka. Comedian and actor Mallika Dua also congratulated the couple. Cricketer Zaheer Khan's wife, Sagarika Ghatge also wished Anushka and Virat. Shudh Desi Romance actor Vaani Kapoor also left her wishes in the comments section. Take a look.

The couple also left an adorable message on the caption stating 'And then there were three'. They have also hinted that their baby was due next year, in January 2021. Talking about the picture they had shared, Anushka and Virat can be seen striking a pose together. But it is Anushka's baby bump which completely steals the show. The soon-to-be mother can be seen sporting an infectious smile and a radiant glow while donning a polka-dotted black and white attire. Virat can be seen every bit the excited and happy soon-to-be father in the beautiful picture.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.