Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma To Embrace Parenthood; Cricket Fans Absolutely Thrilled

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he and wife Anushka Sharma are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. Virat Kohli announced the 'good news' through his Instagram account as he shared a picture of him and Anushka Sharma where the Bollywood actor can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Virat Kohli captioned the photo, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021".

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma set to welcome their first child in January 2021

Virat Kohli's followers were thrilled with the news and here are some of the major reactions of delight from netizens -

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. The cricketer-actor pair is considered to be a power couple for all the right reasons. The two of them have set examples with their professionalism and have shown how to perfectly balance personal and professional lives despite being in the limelight all the time.

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have ensured that they give time to each other despite being constantly occupied with their work commitments. While Anushka Sharma has accompanied husband Virat Kohli to his matches, the RCB captain has also managed to surprise the actor on sets.

Virat Kohli is currently in the UAE for the upcoming IPL 2020 competition where he is set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the cash-rich league from September 19. The IPL 2020 final is scheduled to be played on November 10 post which the RCB captain will directly fly to Australia for a long tour starting in December. Virat Kohli will be in Australia during the birth of his first child and it remains to be seen if the RCB captain chooses to stay with his wife or be on international duty.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is currently on a sabbatical from acting with her last appearance coming in 2018 in Zero. However, she is currently enjoying the success of her production, Paatal Lok and Bulbul. The Bollywood actor has taken it upon herself to provide clutter-breaking roles for women in the industry.

