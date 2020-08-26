Virat Kohli Becomes Most Popular Asian Celebrity On Instagram With 75.7 Million Followers

Cricketers are one of the most followed celebrities in India. India is a cricket-crazy nation where the sport is considered to be a religion, which is why it doesn't come as a surprise that the Indian cricketers have a massive fan following, both in the real world and on social media. One such cricketer is Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is the most followed Indian on Instagram. Now, the RCB captain has added another feather in his cap as he becomes the first Asian celebrity on Instagram with 75.5 million followers.

Virat Kohli's fan following has only kept on increasing despite not stepping foot on the cricket field since March due to COVID-19. The testament of his popularity can be judged from the fact that the Team India skipper is one of the most renowned sports personalities across the world due to his increasing fan following on various social media platforms.

In fact, the Virat Kohli Instagram followers count increased by a staggering 3.1 million in just 15 days. On August 10, the Virat Kohli Instagram followers count was 72.4 million. Currently, the Virat Kohli Instagram followers count stands at 75.7 million. He is far ahead from the second-most popular Asian celebrity, Priyanka Chopra (56 million) and Deepika Padukone (52 million).

Recently, Virat Kohli achieved a new milestone when he overtook NBA and Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, in terms of popularity on social media. The RCB captain crossed the 70 million mark on Instagram, while LeBron James, had about 69 million followers on the social media platform. By reaching the 70 million mark, Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first Indian to touch that figure.

The RCB star also enjoys an enormous following of about 36.9 million on Facebook. On the other hand, 37.3 million people follow the Indian captain on Twitter. Overall, Kohli has a following of nearly 150 million across all the three major social networking sites.

What is Virat Kohli net worth?

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around ₹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth ₹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of Virat Kohli net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

