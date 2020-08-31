Anushka Sharma Wishes Rajkummar Rao On His Birthday, Hails Him As One Of The Finest Actors

Rajkummar Rao celebrates his birthday today, on August 31, 2020. On this occasion, many members of the film fraternity along with the die-hard fans of the actor poured in wishes for him. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma also had a lovely wish for the Stree actor.

Anushka Sharma shares a birthday wish for Rajkummar Rao

Talking about the same, Anushka took to her Instagram story to wish Rajkummar on this special occasion. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor shared a photoshoot picture of Rajkummar in a full-sleeved printed blue tee. But it was her lovely birthday message for the actor which was unmissable. Anushka called the Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana actor as one of the finest actors in the film industry. She also wished him an amazing birthday. Take a look at her birthday wish.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wish for Rajkummar Rao

Not only the Pari actor, but some other celebs also took to their social media to wish Rajkummar. The actor's Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his social media to wish the actor. The Gulabo Sitabo actor shared a lovely selfie with him along with an endearing birthday wish. Ayushmann also called the Trapped actor as 'Badass Babua' in the birthday wish. Take a look at the same.

Director and choreographer Farah Khan also shared a delightful birthday gift for the actor. She shared a beautiful selfie with the Made In China actor. Take a look at her birthday wish.

Rajkumar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-star Sonam Kapoor also wished the actor on his special day. She shared some lovely pictures with Rajkummar on her social media. The first picture included a still from their movie. The second picture had a fun click of the two during their promotional spree of the movie.

The picture had Rajkummar looking dapper in a blue shirt and black blazer and pants while Sonam can be seen looking pretty in pink attire. While the last picture had the two being felicitated with a bouquet of flowers at an event. Sonam called the actor 'the best person and the best actor.' Take a look at her post.

