Rajkummar Rao Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Stree' With 'palat' Picture, Check Post

Rajkummar Rao recently took to Instagram to share a picture of him to celebrate the occasion of his movie Stree clocking 2 years of its release. In the picture, the actor is seen sitting on a chair as he looks sideways to pose for the camera. Rajkummar Rao was seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with wine coloured boxers. Not to miss, the black sunglasses that completed his overall look.

Rajkummar Rao posted the picture with the caption, “à¤ªà¤²à¤Ÿ (à¤ªà¤° à¤…à¤—à¤° à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤ªà¥€à¤›à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¬à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤ªà¤²à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤° à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¦à¥‡à¤–à¤¨à¤¾) #2YearsofStree.” (Turn. But do not turn if our ‘stree’ calls you from your back). Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend was all hearts on her beau’s picture as she commented, “Uff babeyyyðŸ”¥”. Fans in huge numbers also praised Rajkummar Rao’s picture with several heart and love emoticons. Some users also appreciated his performance in the movie Stree. Take a look at Rajkummar Rao's Instagram post.

About Stree

The film, Stree, starred Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Bannerjee in pivotal roles. The horror comedy film revolves around a village of Chanderi where people are under constant fear of Stree. The Stree is the spirit of a woman who attacks men at night during a festival in the village. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), along with his village friends decides to unravel the mystery and capture the Stree.

Stree is produced by Krishna D.K. under the banner of Maddock Films, in association with D2RFilms. The movie is written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. It was an Amar Kaushik’s directorial that went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

On the work front

Rajkummar Rao has several upcoming movies in his kitty. He will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Nushrat Bharucha in Hansal Mehta's social black comedy film titled Chhalaang. He is also set to star in Roohi Afzana, a comedy horror film about a ghost who kidnaps brides on their honeymoon. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Furthermore, Rajkummar will feature along with an ensemble cast in Anurag Basu's upcoming dark anthology comedy, titled Ludo. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi.

