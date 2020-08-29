From Anushka Sharma To Sonu Sood; List Of Top Instagram Posts Of The Week From Bollywood

Though the production and shoot of numerous Bollywood projects have not ramped up amid the pandemic, the film fraternity has been quite active on social media. A lot of Bollywood celebrities have been keeping fans updated with their whereabouts through Instagram and Twitter. Take a look at the top five Instagram posts that created quite a buzz on the internet this week (August 22- August 29).

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took the internet by storm as the couple announced their pregnancy on August 26. The announcement post came up with an adorable picture of the couple, in which Anushka was seen flaunting her baby bump while sporting a black dress. The post sent Virushka fans into frenzy as they flooded the internet with heartwarming wishes for the couple.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

On August 26, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a group picture, featuring her girl squad. In the picture, Kareena and the rest can be seen posing with pouts. Kareena can be seen sporting a bronze coloured top along with a printed shrug. She also completed the look with a middle parting hairdo and minimal makeup. Malaika sported a cream coloured top while Amrita sported a casual attire.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

On August 25, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh extended gratitude towards his fans as he bagged 1M followers on the photo-sharing site. Showering love on his followers, he wrote, "Thank you for the continuous love, support and blessings. My entire family and I are very Happy to know that we have so many of you who genuinely love us, as we do too".

Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham took a spot in the list of trends on Wednesday as they shared the first look of their upcoming project. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed in a post that the duo will feature in "special roles" in the film starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The untitled project was announced in November last year.

Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood again garnered love on the internet as he extended help for the students, who will appear for NEET and JEE exams this year. Sharing a post, the actor announced that he will provide travelling facility for the students to reach the exam centres amid the pandemic. In a post, he wrote, "If you are stuck anywhere, let me know your areas of travel. I will help you reach your examination centres. No one should miss their exam because of resources".

