Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi's Lovely Wish For Varun Dhawan On His Birthday

The very dashing Varun Dhawan turns a year older today, on April 24, 2020. Varun Dhawan ringed in his birthday with his family at home amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. However, that did not stop some of Varun Dhawan's close friends from the industry leaving a beautiful wish for the actor.

Varun Dhawan's industry friends showered birthday wishes for him

Varun's Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma was one of those to wish the actor. Anushka Sharma took to her social media to share a goofy boomerang with Varun from one of the promotional days of their film. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma can be seen draped in a saree in the fun video. Anushka Sharma also had a beautiful wish for Varun wherein she called him a goofball and asked him to keep the child in him alive always. Check out a still from Anushka Sharma's birthday wish.

Kriti Sanon shared some lovely pictures with Varun Dhawan on his birthday

Kriti Sanon was another celeb who took to her social media to wish Varun. Kriti Sanon has earlier shared the screen space with Varun in the film Dilwale. Kriti Sanon shared some beautiful pictures with Varun wherein she also highlighted the fact that they both are looking like kids in the first picture which happens to be an old picture. Check out Kriti Sanon's birthday wish for Varun.

Another celeb to wish the actor was Banita Sandhu. Banita Sandhu had shared the screen space with Varun in the movie October wherein their chemistry was well-received by the audience. Banita Sandhu also had a beautiful message for Varun. Banita Sandhu called Varun a superstar and thanked him for being the kindest person as well as feeding her whenever she got hungry. Check out Banita Sandhu's wish for the actor.

However, Nora Fatehi too left some adorable birthday wishes for Varun on her social media. Nora Fatehi shared some videos wherein Varun can be seen dancing with her on her hit track Dilbar. Nora Fatehi also mentioned in a video how she misses Varun's energy. Nora Fatehi also shared a beautiful picture with Varun while wishing him.

