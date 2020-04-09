Celina Jaitley Follows PM Modi’s Ayurvedic Immunity Building Advice; Read Details

Bollywood actor, Celina Jaitley who is currently in Austria spoke about the Coronavirus pandemic and how her family is dealing with is. Celina said that she has been learning a foreign language, trying out new international dishes and reading classics during the lockdown period.

Talking about her three children, Celina said that with the ongoing health crisis, she has been following PM Narendra Modi's Ayurvedic immunity building advice for the whole family. The family has turned to vegetarianism and are eating consciously. She also said that the country is blessed to have strong leadership to tackle this crisis. Calling PM Modi's leadership as 'bold and decisive', Celina said that the country has responded well with great urgency and determination.

Shedding light on her work, in a conversation with an entertainment portal, Celina said that she was looking forward to her tour of the upcoming film 'Seasons Greetings — A tribute to Rituporno Ghosh' but because of COVID-19, it has been put on hold.

Celina Jaitly hits out at influencers, asks them to not 'propagate beloved jhadu'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat Coronavirus. "Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. "Also lists help-desk numbers of various states," the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

This is for the second consecutive day he has tweeted on the mobile application. Responding to tweets by those who have started using the app, he said "only feeling scared of COVID-19 will not help".

Celina Jaitly posts video from Miss Universe appearance, says 'still represent my country'

Aarogya Setu is an important step in our fight against COVID-19. By leveraging technology, it provides important information. As more and more people use it, it’s effectiveness will increase. I urge you all to download it.https://t.co/VaiPIjhxM2https://t.co/8Irj6ApmOQ pic.twitter.com/L91vaLlCCq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

PM Modi discusses COVID-19 challenges with Uganda President over phone, assures support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.