PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Challenges With Uganda President Over Phone, Assures Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on April 9 where the leaders discussed COVID-19 challenges. PM Modi took to Twitter to inform about the discussion and assured that India will help Uganda in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Spoke on phone to President Yoweri Museveni about the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. India will support, in every way it can, Uganda’s efforts to control the spread of the virus. @KagutaMuseveni — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

Stern message from Museveni

While Uganda has not reported any death due to the virus, the African nation has confirmed 53 cases of coronavirus and put strict measures in place to fight the pandemic. On April 8, Museveni sent a stern message to the people of Uganda called for strict adherence to the guidelines.

The 75-year-old leader said that the country is not fighting against COVID-19 but against the social indiscipline as they do not want to follow “simplest guidelines”. Referring to some requests of exemption for online exams, the Ugandan leader said that people should stop speaking the language of normalcy in the period of “abnormalcy”. He has also asked landlords to not evict tenants saying one can always demand money when the health crisis is over.

To the Landlords trying to evict people because of rent, this is not allowed. We are all in a #COVID-19 crisis. The world is not ending today; you can always demand your money later when all this is over. pic.twitter.com/HtRstIOmCW — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 8, 2020

