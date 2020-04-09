The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Challenges With Uganda President Over Phone, Assures Support

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on April 9 where the leaders discussed COVID-19 challenges.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on April 9 where the leaders discussed COVID-19 challenges. PM Modi took to Twitter to inform about the discussion and assured that India will help Uganda in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Read: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To PM Modi; Seeks Help For Indian Diaspora Stuck In UAE

Stern message from Museveni

While Uganda has not reported any death due to the virus, the African nation has confirmed 53 cases of coronavirus and put strict measures in place to fight the pandemic. On April 8, Museveni sent a stern message to the people of Uganda called for strict adherence to the guidelines. 

Read: Audible Clip Of PM Modi's COVID Videoconference With Oppn MPs Leaked; Allegedly From TMC

The 75-year-old leader said that the country is not fighting against COVID-19 but against the social indiscipline as they do not want to follow “simplest guidelines”. Referring to some requests of exemption for online exams, the Ugandan leader said that people should stop speaking the language of normalcy in the period of “abnormalcy”. He has also asked landlords to not evict tenants saying one can always demand money when the health crisis is over.

Read: 'Not Just Helping India But Humanity': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Hydroxychloroquine Supply

Read: PM Modi Calls Poster Asking People To Honour Him Fake, Says Reach Out To People In Need

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jitendra
5 MEN ARRESTED FOR BEATING ENGINEER
MHA
COVID-19: DOCTORS WRITE TO MHA
COVID-19
ODISHA EXTENDS LOCKDOWN TO APRIL 30
Maharashtra
MAHA CABINET APPROVES 30% PAY CUT
Madan Lal
MADAN LAL REJECTS INDIA-PAK SERIES
Maharashtra
THACKERAY NOMINATED TO COUNCIL