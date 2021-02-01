Celina Jaitley Hails Union Budget 2021, Calls It A 'marvellous Initiative'

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitley on Monday took to her Twitter handle and lauded the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Monday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the first-ever paperless budget in a post-COVID India and based it on six pillars—health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation, and R&D, minimum government, maximum governance.

"MARVELLOUS INITIATIVE by @FinMinIndia Senior citizens, those above 75 years of age, and whose sole income is pension and interest, have been exempted from filing Income Tax Returns," Celina wrote.

Union Budget 2021

Kicking off the new decade with India's first paperless budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Union Budget in the Parliament. Presenting one of the shortest budget speech (1 hour 40 mins), Budget 2021 focussed mainly on Healthcare, National Monetization Pipeline, disinvestment, infrastructure, agriculture, fiscal deficit and direct taxes. In the first post-COVID budget, FM Sitharaman allocated 2.83 lakh crores in this year's Union Budget - a 137% in Health budget, announced a 'National Monetization Pipeline' which covered key state assets to be monetised. The Centre also allowed strategic disinvestment several PSUs and increased FDI limit from 49% to 74% and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards. With the economy hit by COVID, Fiscal deficit of FY-2021-2022 was pegged at 6.8% of GDP while FY-2020-21's fiscal deficit was pegged at 9.5% GDP and kept the state's share of the Central taxes at 41%, while J&K and Ladakh will be funded by Centre.

