Celina Jaitly Narrates Her Son Arthur's Story On World Prematurity Day; Shares Pictures

Celina Jaitly recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with her son Arthur. The actor shared the pictures on the occasion of World Premature Day. Celina Jaitly shared pictures of Arthur when he was born. She also gave a glimpse of how Arthur grew up beautifully with his family. She also wrote a heartfelt note talking about how to take care of a premature baby.

Celina Jaitly shares her story on World Prematurity Day

Celina Jaitly wrote that World Prematurity Day was created on November 17, 2011, to raise awareness about the millions of children who are born prematurely every year. Talking about prematurity, the actor called it a very serious health problem but mentions that there is hope and light too at the end of the tunnel. She further added that nothing can prepare parents for how it feels to have a baby in neonatal care, it can be a huge support to know other families have been in the situation where they are right now. Celina Jaitly then addressed the parents who are currently in NICU and said that she and her husband Peter can give them an assurance that things get better and that the future is so exciting.

Also Read| Celina Jaitley Follows PM Modi’s Ayurvedic Immunity Building Advice; Read Details

She further gave some tips on how to take care of the baby. Celina mentioned that lots of Kangaroo care, breast milk, putting your faith in your doctors and love can work miracles. Celina Jaitly then narrated her own story as she told that they were in immense heartache as they had their one baby in NICU and they were making funeral arrangements for his twin whom they lost to a congenital heart problem. She added that they survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly to make sure their baby Arthur comes back home with them.

Also Read| Celina Jaitly Responds To A User Who Called 'Arun Jaitley' Her Father

Talking about premature babies, Celina mentioned that many preterm babies are vulnerable and might develop medical challenges or life-threatening circumstances while many do grow up to become completely healthy individuals. She then named some public figures who were preterm babies like Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein. She also mentioned the name of her own son Arthur Jaitly Haag who is now all grown up and healthy. Celina Jaitley ended her note saying, “Keep your love and blessings coming for Artu and don’t forget to read up on how you can prevent/support premature babies”. Take a look at Celina Jaitly’s Instagram picture.

Also Read| Celina Jaitly Tears Apart Chinese Stooge's Snide Remarks On India, Says 'you Chose War'

Also Read| Celina Jaitley commemorates 14 years of 'Apna Sapna Money Money' on Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.