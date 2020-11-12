Celina Jaitley Commemorates 14 Years Of 'Apna Sapna Money Money' On Instagram

Apna Sapna Money Money is a comedy-drama film released in 2006. The film was widely loved by the audiences as it tickled their funny bones. Apna Sapna Money Money actor Celina Jaitley took to Instagram to commemorate 14 years of the film.

Also read | Purple Rain Cast: Film Boasts Of Actors Such As Prince, Apollonia Kotero And More

Celina Jaitley commemorates 14 years of Apna Sapna Money Money

Actor Celina Jaitley shared a video if her song Sania Badnaam on Instagram to commemorate 14 years of Apna Apna Sapna Money Money. Sapna Badnaam was Celina’s character’s name in the movie. In the caption of the post, Celina has heartily thanked Subhash Ghai and the director of the movie Sangeeth Sivan for giving her the opportunity to act in the film and winning the hearts of people. She also thanked her co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav and Chunky Pandey for making this movie a memorable experience.

In the video of the song, Celina is seen sizzling in a white dress. The song was also well-received by the audiences as well. The song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The plot of Apna Sapna Money Money revolves around a devout Hindu who is against his daughter’s relation with a Christain boy. The movie unfolds with the guy trying to stop his girlfriend from getting married to another man. The events and happenings of the movie unfold in an extremely hilarious way which leaves the audiences in splits.

Celina Jaitley’s movies are loved by her fans and followers. She made her acting debut with the movie Janasheen. Some of her famous Celina Jaitly’s movies are No Entry, Tom, Dick and Harry, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and Accident on Hill Road. She was last seen in the short film on Zee 5 titled Season’s Greetings.

Celina Jaitley’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. She uploads her gorgeous photos on social media. She also uploads quirky videos using various filtres. Celina’s husband and children also frequently make it to her Instagram feed. Celina Jaitley is the Gender Equality Champion of the United Nations. She advocates women’s rights and also raises her voice against violence against women. She staunchly believes in gender equality.

Also read | Nikki Bella Says Ex-fiancé John Cena Congratulated Her & Sister Brie On Their Pregnancies

Also read | 'Scream' Cast Members To Reunite On A Virtual Charity Event For Breast Cancer Awareness

Image courtesy- @celinajaitlyofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.