Celina Jaitly Tears Apart Chinese Stooge's Snide Remarks On India, Says 'you Chose War'

As India announced the ban on 59 Chinese apps on Monday evening, reactions on the move started pouring in on social media. Hu Xijing, editor-in-chief of an English-language Chinese state-owned mouthpiece newspaper, shared a screenshot of an Indian daily and blathered on about how China cannot find Indian goods in the market, should they decide to boycott too. He added an unsolicited suggestion that Indian 'friends' should 'have more important things' than 'nationalism'.

Actor Celina Jaitly gave a searing response to Xijing by reprimanding him for calling Indians 'friend' by pointing out that 'friends don't kill friends' alluding to the recent face-off between India and China at the LAC in Ladakh.

Celina wrote, "Sir, did you just call us “friend”? PS Friends don’t KILL friends! The word is PATRIOTISM & the difference is we are ready to die for our country & you would rather kill. We chose globalisation YOU chose war & now each of our martyred men will cost you billions. Anyways PEACE !!"

The ban on the Chinese apps comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. The list of apps that have been banned also includes WeChat, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.

Anand Mahindra also shot back at the Chinese stooge, writing the following:

I suspect this comment might well be the most effective & motivating rallying cry that India Inc. has ever received. Thank you for the provocation. We will rise to the occasion...🙏🏽 https://t.co/LZbQhS8xVW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2020

Celina Jaitly on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Talking about the demise of Sushan Singh Rajut, she called it a tremendous loss. Sharing grief on the death of the actor, she told in an interview that it was unfortunate and shocking because it was a loss of such great talent. She further added that Sushant was a talented artist who probably in the future would have won India’s first Oscar. She added that she would never get to know what capabilities someone like Sushant would have brought to the table.

On the professional front

Celina Jaitley made a comeback with Season's Greetings on Zee 5 that released on April 15. A tribute to Rituparno Ghosh, the film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The movie also stars Lillette Dubey and marks a debut of Kumar Sanu's son Jaan.

