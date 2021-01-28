Celina Jaitly On 20 Years Of Being Miss India Universe 2001: Beauty Is A Powerful Tool

Celina Jaitly recently shared a post commemorating the 20th anniversary of her 'Miss India Universe 2001' win on her official Instagram account. The actress shared a beautiful message along with her anniversary post, speaking about her journey from Miss India Universe to where she is today. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 opposite Fardeen Khan in Janasheen.

Celina Jaitly, former 'Miss India' winner, went on to represent India after her crowning and was awarded the title of the fourth runner-up at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. While her fans love being treated to photos from Celina Jaitly's beauty pageant days, the Janashee actress doesn't disappoint as she often shares throwback pictures on her Instagram account. The post shared by Celina Jaitly has many photos from the competition before and after her crowning. Take a look at the Instagram post shared by Jaitly and how the fans reacted.

Celina Jaitly reminisces about her journey so far

Beauty is a “Powerful Tool of Persuasion”, is what the actress wrote in her heartwarming post commemorating her win 20 years ago. She talked about how even if she only had the Miss India Universe crown for a year, she has been shouldering it for all of 20 years because a crown is much more than just diamonds and sparkle. Jaitly also wrote about her journey as a human rights activist where she has vehemently advocated for the rights of the members of LGBT communities in India for almost a decade. She also spoke about her activism as an ambassador of the UN Free & Equal campaign.

Back in 2015, Celina shared a photo of the official moment of her crowning as Miss India Universe, which was a proud moment for the whole country. She said the win was made even more special as she was crowned by Bollywood actress and former Miss India winner herself, Lara Dutta. Take a look below.

Celina Jaitly's movies

Celina Jaitly, like many other Bollywood actresses, made her entry into the entertainment industry by winning the Miss India Universe competition. Since then, she starred in many movies like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns etc. While the rest of Celina Jaitly's movies were not exactly box office successes, she did become a celebrated name over the years. Celina recently made a successful comeback with her short film Season's Greetings which aired on Zee5 and was liked by her fans.

