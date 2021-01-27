Celina Jaitly To Start Solar Ventures At Home In Austria, Roots For 'green Future'

Celina Jaitly is often seen sharing sneak-peeks into her whereabouts on social media. On January 27, the celeb took to her Instagram handle and shared that she is looking forward to getting solar ventures at her home in Austria. Celina Jaitly also posted a picture of her, wherein she can be seen sporting green hair colour. Take a look at Celina Jaitly's Instagram post.

Celina Jaitly to get solar ventures

In the above Instagram post, Celina Jaitly is spotted in green hair colour, to promote 'green energy'. As Celina's caption suggests, the star was super excited about her upcoming solar ventures at her home in Austria. She also added, "The future will either be green or not at all". Check out Celina Jaitly's Instagram caption.

Celina Jaitly's Instagram caption read as:

The future will either be green or not at all..... feeling super excited about our upcoming solar ventures at home in Austria...

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Celina Jaitly were quick to share their responses to the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "Go ahead with your awesome self.i luv ur hair color.lots of love you". Another fan added, "All the bestest for your new ventures Cjay looking forward to hearing more about it". One of the comments on Celina Jaitly's post read as "Congratulations ðŸŽŠ all the very best for the new venture Dear@celinajaitly,, ma'm...ðŸ‘ Lot's of love and my god blessings You". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Celina Jaitly's career

Celina Jaitly made her huge Bollywood debut in 2003 with a romantic thriller, Janasheen. In the same year, she also appeared in another action film, Khel – No Ordinary Game. After starring in 2012's romantic comedy, Will You Marry Me?, the actor did not appear on the big screen.

However, recently in 2020, Celina Jaitly returned to acting and made her digital debut with ZEE5's short film, Seasons' Greeting. Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the film also stars Lillete Dubey, Shree Ghatak and Azhar Khan. The drama film follows the life story of the fictional character Romita, played by Celina.

