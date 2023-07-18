Celina Jaitly On Facing Bias In Fashion Industry: I Was Called Too...

Celina Jaitly rose to fame when she became a 4th runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant in 2001. The event was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, On July 17, the 22nd anniversary of her achievement, the star shared a major throwback video and a picture from the event on her social media handle. She also penned a long note.



3 things you need to know

Celina Jaitly won Femina Miss India in 2001.

She made her acting debut with Janasheen in 2003.

She is married to entrepreneur Peter Haag.

Celina Jaitly opens up about not getting paid

The actress shared a long note on her Instagram handle in which she recalled her struggles when she entered the fashion industry. Celina revealed that she faced "constant criticism and rejection" for being "too white, too tall, not tall enough, too tall"

"For many years I had to hear many derogatory things about all the things that made me unique and go on despite that," she added.

In the note, she also revealed that many times she wouldn't get paid for her "hard work," and due to lack of industry regulations, her pictures were being used without her consent.

Celina Jaitly is thankful for the chance to represent the country

Towards the end of the note, she said beauty is a "powerful tool of persuasion," and added that she is thankful for the opportunity to represent the country on various platforms - as an actor, brand ambassador and activist. "Having said that : Being beautiful is not being “born beautiful” It is striving, lifelong to live & achieve your maximum potential as a human being," she concluded.

Celina Jaitly's Bollywood journey

Celina Jaitly made her Bollywood debut with 2003 thriller Janasheen, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has also starred in movies such as Heyy Babyy, Thank You and many more.