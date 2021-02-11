Celina Jaitly Shares Son Arthur's Adorable Pic, Calls Him 'calm Mode Before The Tornado'

What could be relatable with a lot of parents would be watching your child sleep peacefully before they, of course, wake up and go back to their naughty selves. Echoing all the parents' sentiments, Celina Jaitley, who is quite active on Instagram, took to the platform to post a beautiful picture of her baby boy sleeping.

Also read | Uttarakhand Disaster: Celina Jaitly Cautions Agaofinst 'climate Change', Prays For Victims

Also read | Celina Jaitly Shares An Emotional Video On Her Parents' Wedding Anniversary

Celina Jaitly shares her youngest son's photo

In the picture shared by Celina, the little munchkin is sleeping soundly with his hand in his hair. He is surrounded by several teddy bears as well. He also has a rubber nipple in his mouth. In the caption of the post, she wrote, 'People who sleep like a baby, do not usually have one. @arthurjhaag in calm mode before the tornado'. She also used the hashtag #momof3 in her caption.

Her post garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. Her fans could not stop gushing at the cuteness of the baby. One of her fans commented by writing, 'Aww...so adorable; while another has described the baby as 'cutiepie'. See their reactions below:

Celina Jaitly's family

Celina married an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. The couple were blessed with twins in 2012, whom they named as Viraaj Jaitly Haag and Winston Jaitly Haag. In 2017, Celina gave birth to twins again Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly. But the latter could not survive due to a heart condition. In September 2020, when Arthur turned three, Celina shared his photo and also wrote a lengthy caption for him in which she said that he spent his first two months in an incubator. She also described Arthur as brave and was proud of his passion for hiking and skiing.

Celina Jaitly's movies

She won the Miss India title in 2001 and also was the fourth runner up at the Miss Universe 2001. Celina made her acting debut with the 2003 movie Janasheen. Some of her most popular movies are No Entry, Tom, Dick, and Harry, Apna Sapna Money Money and Heyy Babyy. He was last seen in the 2012 film Will You Marry Me? She also is the ambassador of PETA and the United Nations Equality Champions. She often shares details of the projects she undertakes at the United Nations.

Also read | Celina Jaitly On 20 Years Of Being Miss India Universe 2001: Beauty Is A Powerful Tool

Also read | Celina Jaitly To Start Solar Ventures At Home In Austria, Roots For 'green Future'

Image courtesy- @celinajaitlyofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.