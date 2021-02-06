Celina Jaitly Shares An Emotional Video On Her Parents' Wedding Anniversary

Actress Celina Jaitly, recently posted a video on her Instagram account, remembering her parents. February 6 is the wedding anniversary of Celina Jaitly's parents, for which she posted the video. She also wrote a heartfelt message with the video. Read on to know more.

Celina Jaitly, who had last appeared in the 2012 Bollywood film, ‘Will You Marry Me?’ with Shreyas Talpade, shared this video which contains a slideshow of her parents’ pictures. The video also has the romantic song ‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ playing in the background. Giving an emotional ode to her parents, Celina Jaitly wrote, “Our hearts still cannot accept that you both are not with us anymore. You were our strength. In these two years, there’s not a single day that we didn’t miss you.” She also mentioned her brother, Vikrant in the caption and wished them on his behalf.

Celina Jaitly's Family

Celina Jaitly belongs to a family who has been in the service of the Indian Army. Her parents were in the service of the Indian Army in their earlier days. Her father, VK Jaitly was a Colonel and her mother, Meeta Jaitly was a nurse in the Indian Army. Celina Jaitly’s mother had passed away in June 2018 after a battle with cancer. Her father also passed away in the same month, also after a long illness.

Celina Jaitly has a brother, Vikrant Jaitly, who is currently serving in the Indian Army. In 2011, Celina married an Austrian businessman, Peter Haag and is currently living with him and their children in Austria. Among the many of Celina Jaitly's family videos and pictures that she has shared on her Instagram, the one she shared for her parents’ wedding anniversary is the most emotional one.

The video that Celina Jaitly posted, mentions that this is her parents' 42nd wedding anniversary. Her fans and her Instagram family shared their love and respect in the comment section of the video. They also posted positive and loving messages for Celina, saying that wherever her parents are, they would be proud of her.

