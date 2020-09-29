Celina Jaitly Shows How Her Grandma Would Have Flirted With Her Nana; See Video

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly, who has been spending her quarantine interacting with her fans and sharing some thought-provoking posts on her Instagram handle, shared a cute monochrome video of herself for her fans. The actor shared a video along with a quirky message for her fans. With the video posted, Celina shows her love for old things, which include old music and ancient romantic gestures. Take a look:

Celina Jaitly’s monochrome video

Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable greyscale video of herself for her fans. In the post, she can be seen grooving on an old music track which was from the film Dilli Ka Thug. In the video, she can be seen giving some fine and flirty expressions on the lyrics of the song.

The caption of the post describes how her grandma would have been romancing with her handsome military Nana. “Saluting the true spirit of Bollywood... “And” Flirting like my grandma would have ( with my handsome military Nana ) Sending some positivity your way. Song from the film: Dilli Ka thug” (sic), the actor mentioned. Take a look at the post below:

Fans' reactions to the post

Celina Jeitly’s video crossed over 188 likes in just one hour. Many of her fans filled the comments section of Celina’s photo. One of the users commented, “Old is gold” with fire emojis. “Authentic beauty'', another fan said. Check out more reactions to Celina Jaitly’s black and white video.

Sneek peek into Celina's Instagram

A few days back, Celina Jaitly penned a sad note after losing her best friend. Sharing the adorable image with her late friend Viraj Rai on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Amongst all the terrible things that happened these 2 years, I must find the courage to say goodbye to my best friend too. It’s the kind of heartache you can feel in your bones. Dearest Viraj @virajrai17 you have no idea of the amount of happiness, laughter and encouragement you brought into my life.... 25 years of soul connection .... and now you are gone. Life will never be the same without you..... Viraaj ... I will never be the same without you..... Hold a place for me among the stars, one day we shall all be together again. Until then ... Auf Wiedersehen #restinpeace #friendinheaven #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #lossofalovedone #rip #heartbroken.” (sic). Take a look:

Besides this, Celina Jaitly also shared an adorable picture of her three kids as they celebrated one of their birthdays. In the picture shared, birthday boy Arthur Haag can be seen being kissed by his twin brothers Winston and Viraj. Through the picture, Celina has even mentioned how Arthur was a preemie baby who turned out as the strongest with multiple talents. Take a look at the post:

