Celina Jaitly Celebrates Son Arthur's 3rd Birthday; Encourages Parents With Preemie Babies

Actor Celina Jaitly recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her three kids as they celebrated one of their birthdays. In the picture, birthday boy Arthur Haag is seen being kissed by his twin brothers Winston and Viraj. Through the picture, the actor has mentioned how Arthur was a preemie baby who turned out as the strongest with multiple talents. Fans of the actor have flooded the comments section of the post with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Celine Jaitly celebrates Arthur’s third birthday

Actor Celine Jaitly recently posted a birthday wish for her third child, Arthur Haag who has now turned three years old. In the picture posted, Arthur is seen playing with his dinosaur toys while his two brothers kiss him on either side of his cheeks. He is seen with a flattering smile while he wears a purple crown on the special occasion. He is also surrounded by a bunch of soft toys and plastic cars as the picture seems to be taken during his playtime. A cake with a 'happy birthday' tag is also spotted on the right while they have a family moment.

In the caption for the post, Celine Jaitly has added a heartfelt message wishing her son and throwing some light on how strong the little boy is. She has called Arthur a miracle baby as he was born before the completion of forty months. She has also revealed that Arthur lost a twin and was put in an incubator for close to two months. She has mentioned that he is quite brave while listing out various talents that he possesses. Celine Jaitly has written that he is a passionate hiker, skier, budding Palaeontologist and a baby boss at such a tender age.

Celina has also encouraged numerous parents, who have preemie baby, through the sweet post. She has mentioned that such babies are the strongest and it gets better with time. Have a look at the post on Celine Jaitley’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, numerous Instagram users have wished Arthur on his special day. They have sent out blessings for all three kids while also appreciating the actor for putting forth her thoughts. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

