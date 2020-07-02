Celina Jaitly Pens An Emotional Note On Her Father's Death Anniversary

Actor Celina Jaitly recently took to Instagram to remember her late father on his third death anniversary. She posted a throwback picture of the military man and expressed the pain that she goes through even today. She also had a little note for every Indian citizen, asking them to be good and responsible citizens if they wish to honour the work done by soldiers. She has also received a lot of support and blessings in the comment section of the picture.

Celine Jaitly on father’s death anniversary

Actor Celina Jaitly recently shared what she feels about the death of her father, Colonel VK Jaitly. The actor lost her beloved parent in the year 2017 due to a prolonged illness. She posted a throwback picture of her father where he can be seen being felicitated. In the caption for the post, actor Celina Jaitly tried expressing the extreme sadness that she feels when it comes to this matter. She wrote that she is posting this picture in the loving memory of her father, Colonel VK Jaitly, who is also known by the name “Tiger”.

She said that on his death anniversary, she still finds it hard to believe that she will never be hearing his booming voice again. Her heart still aches in sadness and her silent tears still flow. She also wrote that no one will understand the pain that she went through when she lost her dad. Celina Jaitly also put forth a token of thankfulness from her brother, Major Jaitly, and herself, towards the people who have been messaging them and sending through their support and respect. Have a look at the heartbreaking post on Celina Jaitly’s Instagram here.

Read Celina Jaitly Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'he Would've Won India's First Oscar'

Also read Celina Jaitly Responds To A User Who Called 'Arun Jaitley' Her Father

On the work front, Celina Jaitly was last seen in the Zee5 film, Seasons Greetings. The plot of this film revolves around a daughter who decides to introduce her live-in partner to her mother. It is set in Kolkata and has been received well by the audience. It has been directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee who has contributed to the story of the film.

Read Celina Jaitly Tears Apart Chinese Stooge's Snide Remarks On India, Says 'you Chose War'

Also read Preity Zinta Posts Old Pic With Akshay Kumar & Celina Jaitly, Recalls 'much Simpler Time'

Image courtesy: Celina Jaitly Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.