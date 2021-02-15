Celina Jaitly Skirts 'mushy Pics' With Hubby, Posts An Adorable Video With Kids On V-Day

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly recently shared a new video for Valentine's Day with her children on Instagram which left fans gushing over the cuteness of it. Former Miss India winner, Celina Jaitly, made her Bollywood debut in 2003 opposite Fardeen Khan in the film Janasheen. Celina Jaitly's films include Silsiilay, No Entry, Tom Dick & Harry, Apna Sapna Money Money and many more.

Celina Jaitly's kids made an adorable appearance on the actress' Instagram handle. In the video, Celina asks her kids Arthur, Viraaj and Winston various questions about Valentine's day to which the little boys give sweet answers. The actress captioned the post, "Valentine’s Day Special with Twins plus one. Instead of posting @haag.peter & my mushy pics, this year we decided to ask our half Austrian, half Indian litter- 3 year old @arthurjhaag & 8 year olds twins @winstonjhaag @viraajjhaag ... What Valentine’s Day means to their world... We were in for some big surprises !! ( Don’t mind the coffee table it’s been baby proofed with padding)". In the video, Celina asks her children various questions about Valentine's Day and love, to which the boys have sweet responses.

The actress asked her children, "why is daddy my valentine?" to which the boys explained, "because he loves you". The actress also asked young Arthur, "why is daddy my love?" to which the sweet boy responded, "because he gave you flowers". When Celina asked her littlest son Arthur, "what is love?" he said, "you sit together & and you wash your hands together" at which the actress laughed and said it was, "the sweetest love story ever". Take a look at the full post below.

Celina Jaitly's videos; fans react

Celina Jaitly's videos often receive a lot of love from her fans. Many of Celina's fans responded to the video on Instagram calling the children "cute" and "adorable". Some of her fans left heartwarming comments praising her youngest son Arthur, while other fans simply left heart and kisses emojis on the post. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Celina Jaitly's Instagram and more

Celina Jaitly's kids often make appearances on her Instagram handle as the actress is very fond of featuring her adorable children on her handle. Celina Jaitly married Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haad in 2011. The couple has 3 children together, Celina Jaitly's youngest son Arthur was a twin at the time of his birth, however, due to a serious heart condition the little boy, who was to be named Shamsher, passed away shortly after his birth.

Celina Jaitly's Instagram is quite a popular handle as the actress loves uploading regular updates relating to her work and family. She often poses for photos with her sons, much to the delight of her nearly 300k followers. Take a look at another one of Celina Jaitly's Instagram posts with her sons.

