Valentine's Day 2021: A List Of TV Celebs Who Nailed Maternity Shoots

Capturing and cherishing the pregnancy moments of women has become quite a popular trend. There are several television artists who beautifully managed to capture the most precious moments of their maternity time. From Anita Hassanandani’s maternity shoot to Natasa Stankovic's maternity shoot, fans came across a bunch of some stunning shots that these tv celebs nailed in their shoots. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2021, have a look at the tv celebs' maternity shoots.

Valentine’s Day 2021: TV celebs maternity shoots

Anita Hassanandani’s maternity shoot

Anita Hassanandani’s maternity shoot was widely loved among all her fans as well as her celebrity peers who complimented on how she looked simply adorable in her shoot. In the photo shoot, she can be seen in a black and white image wearing a classy full-sleeved attire. In the photo, she can also be seen flaunting her baby bump with a mesmerizing glow on her face. Her entire comment area was filled with love and best wishes the moment she posted this on Instagram.

Jankee Parekh Mehta's maternity shoot

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are two of the popular TV celebrities who often give major couple goals to the netizens every time they share a picture together. When Jankee Parekh Mehta's maternity shoot was shared on Instagram, their fans were thrilled to see them with a vibrant smile on their faces. Jankee can be seen wearing a cool purple coloured top with a purple coloured pleated A-line skirt. Nakuul Mehta can be seen in a floral shirt lovingly resting his head on Jankee’s shoulder.

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's maternity shoot

Aditi and Mohit Malik are another TV couple who managed to nail their maternity shoot. Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's maternity shoot was recently posted in which she can be seen in a beautiful red coloured attire and pouting for the camera with one hand on her baby bump. While she looked immensely adorable in her photos, she even added a heartfelt caption along with it and expressed her feelings of childbirth and the privilege of becoming a mother.

Natasa Stankovic's maternity shoot

Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram handle and posted a glimpse of Natasa Stankovic's maternity shoot in which they can be seen lovingly gazing into each other's eyes in the most romantic way. Natasa can be seen in a stunning cream coloured dress while Hardik managed to match it with a similar coloured tank t-shirt. Their post was filled with tons of hearts when the cricketer added this sizzling picture of them together.

Karanvir Bohra & Teejay’s maternity shoot

Famous TV actor, Karanvir Bohra recently welcomed his third child with Teejay Sidhu and tried to keep all the fans updated about the well-being of their child. Teejay Sidhu’s maternity shoot was also loved by the fans in which she kept her look simply elegant with an oversized grey coloured t-shirt and white pants.

Image Source- Anita Haasanandani & Jankee Parekh Instagram



