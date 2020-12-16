Celina Jaitly Shares Glimpses Of Childhood On Brother Vikrant's B'day, Fans Express Pride

On December 15, 2020, Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly took to Instagram to wish her brother, Vikrant Jaitly a happy birthday. The photo shared on the official Instagram handle is one of Celina Jaitly's rare pics of her childhood moments with her brother. The actor added a caption with a birthday greeting to him, calling him her "baby brother". She revealed the nicknames with which she referred to him along with his childhood name 'Juju' in the caption. Here is the Instagram post that garnered love from followers of the actor.

READ | Celina Jaitly Wishes Her Brother On Bhaidooj; Says They Inspired Ross And Monica

Celina Jaitly's Instagram Post

Along with the birthday greetings, Celina also added the hashtags like '#brothersisterbond' and '#armybrother' to highlight the importance of her brother's profession. Celina Jaitly's photos about her brother always hint at how close the siblings are and how much the actor respects him. Being the first one of Celina Jaitly's rare pics, the childhood picture of the actor and her brother shows them wearing school uniforms. Little Celina is fully dressed in a school uniform, while Vikrant is clad in a sweater and trousers. They are seated on a brick ledge. The adorable picture also speaks about how much the actor treasures her brother, as she added "love you to the moon and back" to her caption. Others in the same collection of Celina Jaitly's photos with Vikrant show their subsequent years of growing older together. The final picture is of Vikrant in his Army uniform.

READ | Celina Jaitly Narrates Her Son Arthur's Story On World Prematurity Day; Shares Pictures

Reactions from the Fans

Fans have previously expressed pride and affection towards Celina Jaitly's family background in the Indian Army. In this picture, they expressed gratitude towards the soldier and proudly called him a "Son of the Soil". They extended heartfelt thanks to the soldier for making them feel "secure and safe". "It is because of your brother that we can sleep peacefully," a fan commented. The post was overflowing with "happy birthday" and "Jai Hind" comments.

READ | Celina Jaitly Recalls Her Journey On Her B'day: 'Surrounded By Eternal Light Of Universe'

Celina Jaitly on the Professional Front

As of yet, the actor has mostly been sharing glimpses from her daily life on her Instagram handle. According to Filmibeat, fans and followers will be able to see her next in her upcoming movie Mungilal Rocks. The film is scheduled for July release next year.

READ | Celina Jaitly Overjoyed As 'Seasons Greetings' Gets Selected For Standalone Awards In USA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.