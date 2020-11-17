Celina Jaitly Wishes Her Brother On Bhaidooj; Says They Inspired Ross And Monica

On the occasion of Bhaidooj, Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram to share a few photos with her brother. She also wrote that she and her brother inspired Ross and Monica's character from the popular TV series F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Take a look at what the actor wrote about her brother who is currently serving in the Indian Army.

Also Read | Celina Jaitly Spends Precious Family Time In Austria, Builds Beautiful Snowman With Kids

Celina Jaitly's Instagram post for her brother

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has an army background with most of the family being a part of the Indian Army. She mentioned the same in her recent Instagram post where she wished her brother on Bhaidooj. She shared a collage with her brother in the army uniform. She wrote that she and her brother Vikrant always dreamt of doing things together. They even wanted to join the armed forces together, but he ended up joining special forces and Celina ended up working in films.

Also Read | On Vienna Attack, Celina Jaitly Who's Based In Austria Expresses Shock; Others React

She mentioned that his duty kept him away from his family for all the important occasions. But she added that they were absolutely fine with it as they were the 5th generation of armed forces. She shared that the United Nations brought them together as he is currently a part of United Nations Peacekeeping and she is a part of the United Nations Free and Equal campaign. Their parents who were also a part of the Indian army passed away in 2018. She wrote, "We are so grateful to God for common ideals and dreams still, mom and dad left us but they left us with each other." She also wrote that she has always annoyed her brother but wrote," I will always also be the one who loves him the most. After all, we inspired Ross and Monica lol."

Also Read | Lillete Dubey Joins Instagram; Celina Jaitly Welcomes 'gorgeous Onscreen Mom' With BTS Pic

Celina Jaitly's Instagram photos have a photo of their childhood where the two are dressed in their school uniforms . She also shared some throwback photos from their teenage years when Celina was at the peak of her film career. Many fans took to her Instagram to wish her on the occasion of Diwali and complimented her for her post. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Image source: Celina Jaitly's Instagram

Also Read | Celina Jaitley Commemorates 14 Years Of 'Apna Sapna Money Money' On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.