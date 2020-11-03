On Vienna attack, Celina Jaitly, who's based in Austria, expresses shock, others react

Celebrities of the film industry reacted with shock over the attack in Austria’s Vienna on Monday. As gunmen killed three and injured several others in the attack, the stars termed it ‘horrific’, ‘terrible’ and more. One of them was actor Celina Jaitly, who has been living in the country with her family in the last few years, sent her prayers to the victims.

Bollywood reacts to Vienna attack

Celina wrote she was ‘Shocked and saddened’ and added ‘God bless our country’.

Shocked and saddened by the brutal attack on #Vienna God bless Our country... seems to be a terror attack ... as if we don’t have enough crisis in the world. Prayers for the victims and their families. God bless #Austria ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ˜¢#austriashooting #Terroranschlag pic.twitter.com/U4KMB7SUfC — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) November 2, 2020

As reports emerged that ISIS could be behind it, director Onir hoped that outfit is 'destroyed.'

Producer Tanujj Garg wondered if the year 2020 could get any worse.

Waking up to the terrible news of killings in #vienna, #austria. 2020 refuses to bow down. — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) November 2, 2020

Vienna terror attack

Vienna was rocked with terror attacks on November 2 as gunmen stormed six locations starting with the main Synagogue in the city. According to reports, three people have been killed in the attacks, while 14 others have been left injured. One or more gunmen are still on the loose and police have launched a nationwide manhunt to track the assailants.

Macron faces backlash over terror comments

Macron's latest comments come amid the ongoing condemnation in several parts of the world, where a certain section of the Muslim community is protesting over the French president's earlier remarks on the religious link that he drew in wake of the recent terror attacks in his country. France reported multiple attacks in the last month, including the beheading of a history teacher named Samuel Paty, which sparked nationwide protests.

Reacting to the worldwide debate over his remarks after the horrific attacks in France, and the protests against him in nations like Turkey and Pakistan, French president Emmanuel Macron said that there is no stigmatization of any religion in his country. On Sunday, Macron explained that France is fighting with terrorism "in name of Islam, and not Islam itself", and his statements should be taken in the same context.

