Chadwick Boseman's Journey From T'Challa Of Black Panther To Andre Davis Of 21 Bridges

Chadwick Boseman, who was lauded for his performance in Avengers: Endgame, has time and again proved his mettle as an action movie star, as the actor has many successful action films under his belt. From Black Panther to 21 Bridges, Chadwick Boseman has come a long way, impressing masses with his stellar performance. Here are some details about Chadwick Boseman’s transformation from T’Challa of Black Panther to Andre Davis of 21 Bridges.

Chadwick Boseman’s journey from Black Panther to 21 Bridges

Chadwick Boseman, who is famous for his onscreen jaw-dropping stunt sequences, is considered as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. After the stupendous success of Black Panther, Chadwick played a vital part in successful action entertainer, Avengers: Infinity War. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Chadwick Boseman in the leading roles, Avengers: Infinity War chronicles the story of avengers and their allies who are on a quest to defeat the powerful Thanos. Chadwick was also lauded for his performance in Avengers: End Game, which was a sequel to the previous Avenger film.

Chadwick Boseman in 21 Bridges

Starring Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller in the leading roles, 21 Bridges chronicles the story of an embattled NYPD detective who is on a manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. In an interview with a leading daily, Chadwick Boseman revealed that a shooter specialist from LA, California gave him the continuous practice of hitting real targets on point-blank to step into the shoes of his character. Chadwick revealed that he was apart of several NYPD expeditions and observed the NYPD officers to portray his character with authenticity.

