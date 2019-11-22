21 Bridges Gets Mixed Reviews From Audiences And Critics

Chadwick Boseman's latest film, 21 Bridges, has just been released in theatres worldwide today on November 22, 2019. Chadwick is most well known for his role as Marvel's Black Panther. 21 Bridges is an action thriller that stars Boseman in the role of Andre Davis, an NYPD detective who shuts down the 21 Bridges gang to find and apprehend two cop killers. The film was directed by Brian Kirk, who has previously only worked as a TV director and has directed episodes of many acclaimed shows including Game of Thrones. 21 Bridges will be the first film directed by Brian Kirk.

Audience Reactions to the newly released movie

The initial critics' reactions to the film have mostly been subpar, with the film garnering a rating of 35% on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. However, audience reactions to the film have been mostly positive, with many fans of Chadwick praising his acting in the film. Social media reviews by fans have also said the movie has an enjoyable plot and thrilling acting that is more than enough to keep viewers entertained. Below are a few audience reactions to Chadwick Boseman's 21 Bridges.

#21Bridges has a charismatic star, a well-paced story, and a climactic score that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the film's end game. https://t.co/BMe3jVeppM#21BridgesMovie @21BridgesMovie @chadwickboseman #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/wr8Tm1DAgO — Watch Pass (@WatchorPass) November 21, 2019

The Action packed #21BridgesMovie follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers. See it here from tomorrow

( November 22nd). Check Showtimes/Tickets @ https://t.co/OVKXLi5yph pic.twitter.com/cEgIhI3ReQ — moviesatgorey (@moviesatgorey) November 21, 2019

This Friday, November 22, the manhunt of the century begins...



Get ready for a thrill ride you have never experienced before.



See #21Bridges only in cinemas. pic.twitter.com/8zuLkznUbZ — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) November 21, 2019

