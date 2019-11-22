The Debate
21 Bridges Gets Mixed Reviews From Audiences And Critics

Hollywood News

Chadwick Boseman's recent film 21 Bridges has been released worldwide today on November 22, 2019; here are a few audience reactions to the film on Twitter

21 Bridges

Chadwick Boseman's latest film, 21 Bridges, has just been released in theatres worldwide today on November 22, 2019. Chadwick is most well known for his role as Marvel's Black Panther. 21 Bridges is an action thriller that stars Boseman in the role of Andre Davis, an NYPD detective who shuts down the 21 Bridges gang to find and apprehend two cop killers. The film was directed by Brian Kirk, who has previously only worked as a TV director and has directed episodes of many acclaimed shows including Game of Thrones. 21 Bridges will be the first film directed by Brian Kirk.

Read | Hollywood Movies Releasing On November 22: Frozen 2 And 21 Bridges

Audience Reactions to the newly released movie

The initial critics' reactions to the film have mostly been subpar, with the film garnering a rating of 35% on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. However, audience reactions to the film have been mostly positive, with many fans of Chadwick praising his acting in the film. Social media reviews by fans have also said the movie has an enjoyable plot and thrilling acting that is more than enough to keep viewers entertained. Below are a few audience reactions to Chadwick Boseman's 21 Bridges.

Read | Superhero Movies In 2021: Marvel And DC Superhero Movies You Can't-Miss

Read | 21 Bridges: Chadwick Boseman As An NYPD Detective Is Noteworthy

Read | 21 Bridges: Fans Call It Another Magical Delivery By The Russo Brothers
 

 

 

