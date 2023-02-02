'Chak De India' Fame Chitrashi Rawat To Tie The Knot With Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani On Feb 4

Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat will be tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on February 4. Her friend Delnaaz Irani broke the news on social media on Thursday (February 2) when she shared pictures from Chitrashi's mehendi ceremony on her Instagram stories.

In the picture, the FIR actress is seen to be applying mehendi on her hands, dressed in a blue and white ensemble.

Chitrashi also shared a picture with husband-to-be Dhruvaditya, from which appears to be a pre-wedding festivity. The couple posed with the gendha phool decorations in the background.

Check out the post here:

More on Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya's relationship

Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani reportedly met on the set of the movie Prem Mayee (2012) and connected instantly. They have known each other for more than ten years and are now ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Rawat made her acting debut in the 2007 film Chak De India. Her portrayal of 'Komal Chautala' immediately captured many hearts. Few people are aware that Chitrashi played hockey professionally. She first took up the sport at the age of seventeen.

Apart from Chak De India, she also had appearances in movies like Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Fashion, and Luck. The actress also worked in the TV industry featuring in shows like FIR, Tu Mera Hero, and others.