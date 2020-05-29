Charu Asopa Opens Up About Getting Trolled Over Intimate Picture Posted On Social Media

Charu Asopa recently spoke up about what her husband Rajeev Sen and she went through when the two were trolled for an intimate picture on social media. She revealed that the two fought a bit on the topic but got over it in some time. Charu Asopa also spoke about how their marriage is still in the budding stage as she is still discovering certain aspects of her husband.

Charu Asopa on being trolled on the internet

Charu Asopa recently spoke to a leading daily about her marriage and how her husband Rajeev Sen and she got trolled over a picture posted on social media. The picture posted was of intimate nature based on which people started questioning their morality and asking them to get a room in the comments section. The actor said to the leading daily that they do not have the habit of discussing before posting a picture with each other on social media. They share whatever they like and it was only later that they realised they were trolled for the picture. She said that when she learnt about the trolling, she confronted her husband saying she had predicted such a situation, but he did not listen to her. Charu Asopa also said that they fought a bit right after but things were fine after some time. She was of the strong stance that there is no point in reacting to these trolls and rather ignorance in such cases is bliss.

Charu Asopa also spoke about her marriage and how it has been going since their wedding last year. She was of the opinion that she is still discovering so many things about her husband. Though they have discovered their chores, they also tend to switch at times. She mentioned that the marriage so far has been a roller coaster ride with a blend of fights and lovely moments but she does miss going out on dinner dates once in a while. Charu Asopa also said that the lockdown has become a long break now and the fourth version of it feels a little too much to take in.

Image Courtesy: Rajeev Sen Instagram

