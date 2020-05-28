Sushmita Sen Explains How Stability Is Vital For Relationship With A Workout Video

Actor Sushmita Sen has been focusing on her health amidst the Coronavirus related lockdown that has been in place for quite some time now. She recently posted a workout video with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl describing how difficult the routine is. She also shed some light on how the efforts that they are putting here is similar to the efforts that they put in making their relationship a success.

Sushmita Sen’s difficult workout video with boyfriend

Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram to show to her followers how boyfriend Rohman Shawl and she were able to pull off a difficult exercise routine with immense co-ordination. In the video posted, the former Miss Universe can be seen stretching her body completely with some support from Rohman Shawl. She can be seen standing on his lap as he squats a bit, allowing her to use his legs as a platform to rest her feet. She then straightens her legs while she holds Rohman’s hands with her arms twisted backward. The couple can be seen pulling off the unique pose with a lot of stability while they maintain a proper posture. Sushmita Sen can be seen dressed in casual all-black workout clothes as she works out at home. Rohman Shawl can also be seen wearing casual yet well-suited workout outfit in the video posted.

Sushmita Sen has expressed herself through a heartfelt and adorable note which she has put in the caption for the post. She has also called Rohman Shawl her tough guy as he is able to take her weight with such ease. She has also written down the intensity of the love that she has for him. She has pointed out that for a relationship to work out, stability, balance, flexible mind, mutual strength, and deep trust is extremely important. She has compared the relationship with the exercise routine as they both require similar kinds of efforts. Sushmita Sen has also called the posture symbolic, keeping the efforts in mind. Towards the end of the caption, she can also be seen being joyous about their togetherness. Have a look at the workout video from Sushmita Sen’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Sushmita Sen Instagram

