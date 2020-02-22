Anusha Dandekar Looks Stunning In Skirts & See These Pics To Take Inspiration

Anusha Dandekar is an actor who has worked in several Hindi language films. She is best known as a VJ and is regularly seen hosting many shows on a popular music entertainment channel. She is currently being seen as a mentor on Supermodel of the Year season 1.

The VJ is often cited in media as a fashionista and has been seen sporting outfits that have garnered her applauds from fashion enthusiasts. She has a huge fan following on her social media accounts where she is seen slaying in almost every outfit. Here are pictures of Anusha Dandekar where she can be seen rocking in skirts. Read on to take fashion cues from her.

Anusha Dandekar's photos in skirts

A tulle skirt

In this post, Anusha Dandekar can be seen wearing an ombre tulle skirt. She has paired it up with a peach coloured crop top and a white shrug. She has tied her hair up in a bun and can be seen wearing an intricate necklace to accessorise her look. Check out the post below.

An ombre skirt

In this post, the actor can be seen wearing a pleated blue ombre skirt. She has paired it up with a white off-shoulder top and has tied her hair in a neat bun. The actor has worn minimum to no makeup and has rounded her look up with a pair of white strap sandals.

Black leather skirt

The mentor, in this post can be seen sporting a black leather skirt which runs down till below her knees. She has paired it up with a white top and has left her hair open. Anusha is wearing a pair of black boots and is slaying in this outfit.

