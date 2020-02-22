Anusha Dandekar Looks Enchanting In These Shimmery Outfits & These Pics Prove It

Anusha Dandekar who is currently seen in the mentor's chair of MTV India's Supermodel of the Year is a multi-facet personality. She is an actor, model, VJ, fashion influencer and the list of her achievements is never-ending. She has also been a part of Bollywood films like Mumbai Matinee, Viruddh amongst several others. The VJ is known for her impressive style, drop-dead gorgeous looks and strong personality.

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

The gorgeous actor always manages to up her fashion quotient and is a fashionista in real-life. Anusha Dandekar is in a steady and rock-solid relationship with Television's heartthrob, Karan Kundra. The two love-birds paint the town red with their romance and are often spotted at various occasions together. Karan and Anusha have also hosted few seasons of MTV's dating reality show Love School.

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

The actor enjoys a massive fanbase on social media and her Instagram is filled with her charming photos. Anusha's love for bling is quite evident from her photos. In fact, her shimmery outfits are something you definitely need to take fashion inspiration from. Take a look at some captivating photos of Anusha Dandekar in shiny and shimmery attires.

Anusha Dandekar's best shimmery outfits

Anusha Dandekar slays in a sequin pantsuit with a plunging neckline

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

The VJ dazzles in a golden dress

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

Anusha looks ravishing in the black sheer-dress with gold embellishments

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

AD's silver shimmery dress is a real steal from her wardrobe

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

The 'Love School' mentor stuns in a wine coloured sequin dress

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

