The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anusha Dandekar Looks Enchanting In These Shimmery Outfits & These Pics Prove It

Bollywood News

Anusha Dandekar has time and again dazzled us with her impeccable fashion sense. Take a look at some of her best shimmery outfits. Read more.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar who is currently seen in the mentor's chair of MTV India's Supermodel of the Year is a multi-facet personality. She is an actor, model, VJ, fashion influencer and the list of her achievements is never-ending. She has also been a part of Bollywood films like Mumbai Matinee, Viruddh amongst several others. The VJ is known for her impressive style, drop-dead gorgeous looks and strong personality.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram 

Read: Anusha Dandekar Looks Stunning In Skirts & See These Pics To Take Inspiration

The gorgeous actor always manages to up her fashion quotient and is a fashionista in real-life. Anusha Dandekar is in a steady and rock-solid relationship with Television's heartthrob, Karan Kundra. The two love-birds paint the town red with their romance and are often spotted at various occasions together. Karan and Anusha have also hosted few seasons of MTV's dating reality show Love School. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram 

Read: Anusha Dandekar's Formal Outfit Choices That Make Her Look Gorgeous And Bold

The actor enjoys a massive fanbase on social media and her Instagram is filled with her charming photos. Anusha's love for bling is quite evident from her photos. In fact, her shimmery outfits are something you definitely need to take fashion inspiration from. Take a look at some captivating photos of Anusha Dandekar in shiny and shimmery attires.

Anusha Dandekar's best shimmery outfits

Anusha Dandekar slays in a sequin pantsuit with a plunging neckline

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram 

The VJ dazzles in a golden dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram 

Read: Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Childhood Pictures Will Make Your Day Brighter

Anusha looks ravishing in the black sheer-dress with gold embellishments 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram 

AD's silver shimmery dress is a real steal from her wardrobe 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram 

The 'Love School' mentor stuns in a wine coloured sequin dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Image Credit: Anusha Dandekar Instagram 

Read: Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Combined Net Worth To Make For A Fairytale Wedding?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP ALLEGES OMISSION OF PM'S PHOTOS
YOGI, RUPANI SNUBBED AFTER KEJRIWAL
CONGRESS QUESTIONS SENA ON CAA-NPR
SISTER LUCY LAUDS VICTIM'S COURAGE
HRITHIK & FAMILY'S MAHASHIVRATRI
PM MODI ON GENDER JUSTICE