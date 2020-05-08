When Nushrat Bharucha Walked The Ramps & Stole The Show At Fashion Weeks; See Pics

Ever since Nushrat Bharucha made her debut in Bollywood with Jai Santoshi Maa, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. The actor, who is also considered as a fashion pioneer in Bollywood, has walked the ramp for many designers. Here are a few pictures of Nushrat Bharucha, which features the actor walking down the ramp for Bollywood designers. Read details.

Nushrat's ramp walk pictures

Earlier this year, Nushrat Bharucha took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her Blenders Choice fashion week. Nushrat Bharucha walked for Gauri and Nainika, donning a black one-piece, which was accessorised with a long-trail rosette on the chest. Take a look at the picture:

As seen in the picture shared by Nushrat Bharucha, the actor can be seen posing in a black beaded sequinned outfit, which has a cut at the bottom. Nushrat Bharucha can be seen donning minimal makeup. Take a look:

In this picture, Nushrat can be seen donning a white sequinned gown, which has flapper cutouts below the waist length. Accessorising her look with a bangle, the actor went for minimal look. Take a look at the picture shared:

Nushrat Bharucha is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor's recent films have managed to impress the masses and have raked in good business at the box office. The actor is currently having a packed-up schedule, as she has a string of releases lined-up in the coming year. Nushrat Bharucha is currently gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a prominent role. The film is expected to release in 2020.

In 2019, the actor also dropped in the poster of Chhalaang on her official Instagram handle. Speaking about working with Rajkummar Rao for the first time after Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Nushrat revealed that it feels great to work with Rajkummar Rao again and remarked that she shares a very good relationship with the actor. Adding to the same, Nushrat revealed that she hopes the audience would like their performances in Chhalaang.

