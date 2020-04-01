Hera Pheri Child Actor Rinku Is Now A 30-year-old Entrepreneur!

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suneil Shetty's most popular film together, Hera Pheri is deemed as one of the most iconic comedy films in the history of the Hindi film industry. The Priyadarshan directorial recently turned 20 on March 31, 2020. However, fans might remember Devi Prasad's granddaughter Rinku, who gets kidnapped in Hera Pheri. Rinku's role was played by Ann Alexia Anra in the film. The child artist from Hera Pheri is no longer an actor but a 30-year-old entrepreneur.

In her Instagram bio, Ann Alexia Anra describes herself as an "entrepreneur, ex-actor and an environmental consultant". She now runs a business named 'Wasted Solutions,' which focuses on waste management. When she was three-years-old, Alexia also featured in the Tamil film Avvai Shanmugi which released in 1996. The film was later remade in Hindi starring Kamal Hassan in the lead role, titled Chachi 420.

Here's what Rinku from Hera Pheri's looks like now:

On the career front, when asked about her plans of making a comeback in Bollywood in an interview with an online portal, Ann Alexia Anra stated that she does not plan to make a comeback in Bollywood anytime soon. She added that sometimes, she gets some offers from Mumbai for ads. However, she further said that she also recently did a Colgate national campaign directed by Pradeep Sarkar. She concluded her statement by saying that she feels she was a better actor as a kid and hence does not want to make an effort of coming into the industry as an adult actor.

