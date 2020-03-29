Akshay Kumar's Movie 'Hera Pheri' Was A Turning Point In His Life; Check Some More Trivia

Akshay Kumar starred in the film Hera Pheri in 2000. The film was a blockbuster hit and after the success of the first one, the makers of the film decided to make a sequel of the same. In 2006, Phir Hera Pheri released which was a commercial hit. In fact, according to various reports, the team of Hera Pheri is going to come up with another sequel in 2021. The upcoming movie will be directed by Ahmed Khan, Indra Kumar. The first part of the sequel also consists of some fun facts. Take a look at the same.

Trivia about the movie Hera Pheri

The film was a turning point in Akshay Kumar's life

Akshay Kumar was having a tough time in the film industry during the release of his back to back movies, Sangharsh and Jaanwar, in the year 1999 that failed to make in impact at the box office. But after the movie Hera Pheri, Akshay Kumar not only received positive reviews for his acting but also the movie was a blockbuster hit.

Paresh Rawal's character in the movie was one of the best in his career

Paresh Rawal's character in the movie was Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. The character became an iconic character of Bollywood and his character was also compared to that of Gabbar Singh, Don, Anthony Gonsalves and many more. Baburao Ganpatrao Apte was also Paresh Rawal's best character he ever portrayed in a Bollywood movie.

Akshay Kumar's first comedy movie

The movie Hera Pheri was marked as Akshay Kumar's first comedy Bollywood film. The movie was also the turning point in his life and after the movie, he started getting offers from various directors for a comedy role.

Hera Pheri was a remake?

The story of the movie was a remake of Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking. The Malayalam movie was written and directed by Siddique-Lal. Furthermore, the movie was an adaption of 1971 TV movie See The Man Run

