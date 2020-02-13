Akshay Kumar Shares 'three Generations In One Frame'; Fans Ask For 'Hera Pheri 3' Update

Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. The actor is collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the movie and was recently spotted doing several helicopter stunts during the shoot. As per several reports and official announcements, the actor has quite a few projects in his kitty this year. However, it seems like Akshay Kumar is not willing to stop. Recently, the actor posted a picture giving hints about a new upcoming project.

Akshay Kumar's quirky look for a new project

Akshay Kumar recently posted a picture on his Instagram that baffled his fans. The picture shows Akshay Kumar in three looks from three different generations. Out of the three looks, the first look has Akshay as a middle-aged man who is seen wearing a shirt and a sweater. He is seen holding something in his hand with a surprised look on his face. The next one has Akshay as a matured man wearing a Jodhpuri jacket. He sports big glasses and a tilak. In the last look, Akshay is seen as an older person with white hair and traditional clothing.

The picture looks like a merge of three different pictures. In the frame, they are seen striking the same pose that is a surprised expression, holding something in hand. As part of the caption in the picture, Akshay Kumar wrote that a 'masaledaar entertainer' is coming up for his fans.

He also put a hashtag in the caption, which is #BaapReBaap. Interestingly, as seen in the comments section of the post, fans have asked the actor for updates on Hera Pheri 3 which has been in the news for quite some time now. Take a look.

@akshaykumar sir aapne to mujhe dekha hi hoga #HeraPheri3 par update maangte hue aapse , please sir kuch update do 🥺🥺🙏 — AkshayManish (@AkshayManish2) February 13, 2020

Image Courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram

