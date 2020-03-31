Suniel Shetty Shares A Still From 'Hera Pheri' As It Clocks 20 Yrs; Netizens React

Sunil Shetty is an Indian film actor who took to his Instagram account and shared a post with his fans which refreshed the memories of the Bollywood fans. The actor shared pictures with his co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal from the movie Hera Pheri. It has been 20 years since the movie released and still hold the same position in the category of comedy films as it did before.

Suniel Shetty shares a post as 'Hera Pheri' completes 20 years

Suniel Shetty sharing the picture with his fans wrote in the caption that 20 years have passed by still the love keeps pouring in. He also wrote that the memories made during the film will last a lifetime. Hera Pheri is one of the most popular Bollywood films in the comedy genre and is a milestone in the career of the cast in the movie. Check out the post below.

As soon as Suniel Shetty posted the picture, people started showing love to the actors and the movie. From fans to celebrities everyone showed expressed their thoughts on the movie. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Fan comments

On the post shared by the actor, some fans were seen writing the dialogues from the movie and some were seen remembering how they had liked the movie. Some people even used emojis to express how much they liked the movie and some called it the most hilarious movie ever. Check out the comments below.

Apart from fans, actor Arjun Kapoor too commented on the post. He was seen writing dialogue from the movie and remembering his childhood days. Check out the actor's comment below.

Image Credits: Suniel Shetty Instagram

