Sachin Pilgaonkar & Supriya's Total Net Worth Proves That They Are 'Laakhon Mein Ek'

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, in his career, has acted in more than 140 projects and has many movies lined up for release. Meanwhile, his wife, actor Supriya has worked in many Bollywood films and television shows in her career. Take a look at Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya’s combined estimated net worth.

Sachin's net worth

As per a report published in networthspedia.com, Sachin’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $1 million- $5 million USD. Converted in rupees, Sachin's net worth ranges from Rs 7,48,30,500 to Rs 37,41,52,500 (Rs 7.48- Rs 37.41 crores). As per reports, Sachin lives with Supriya and daughter Shriya in a plush Mumbai Apartment. More so, the actor owns a Jeep brand car.

Besides acting, Sachin has also directed many movies in his career, most successful ones being- Aayatya Gharat Gharoba and Aamhi Sathpute. Meanwhile, Sachin’s daughter, Shriya Pilgaonkar, too, has worked in many projects. She amassed immense fame for her role in Mirzapur, opposite Ali Fazal.

Supriya's net worth

As per a report published in trendcelebsnow.com, Supriya’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $1 million- $5 million USD. Converted in rupees, Supriya’s net worth ranges from Rs 7,48,30,500 to Rs 37,41,52,500 (Rs 7.48- Rs 37.41 crores). In her career, Supriya has been a part of nearly 38 projects. In 2019, the actor also produced a movie, named Ashi Hi Ashiqui. Currently, Supriya is gearing up for Borivali Ka Bruce Lee.

Hence, their total net worth is estimated to be around 2 million USD- 10 Million USD (Rs 14.96 crores- Rs 74.84 crores)

On the professional front:

Sachin kickstarted his career in the movie business as a child artist in the much-acclaimed Marathi film, Ha Majha Marg Ekla. The actor went on to work in around 65 films as a child artist in his career, before making his debut in an adult role in Geet Gaata Chal. However, the actor became a household name with his performance in Balika Badhu. He also produced and directed successful comedy shows on Indian television, including Kadvee Khatti Meethi and Tu Tu Main Main, which also stars his wife Supriya and Reema Lagoo.

(Image credits: Sachin Pilgaonkar Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

