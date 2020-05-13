Sunny Leone And Husband Daniel Weber's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped

While Sunny Leone is charming the audience with her stints in movies and web series, her husband and business partner Daniel Webber, too, has managed to carve a niche for himself with his social media presence. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber tied to knot in a private ceremony in 2019 and are blessed with three adorable children, Asher, Nisha and Noah. While the couple is busy with their respective careers, here's a look at Sunny and Daniel's combined net worth. Read more details here.

Sunny’s net worth

Sunny Leone first appeared in Colors TV’s much-loved show, Bigg Boss season 5. And post the show, Sunny Leone was offered a leading role in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2. She went on to deliver many movies like Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, which made Sunny a household name in the country. Apart from movies, Sunny also impressed masses with her dance numbers in movies and various television appearances. Reportedly, she owns an Audi A5 and BMW 7 Series Cars and a big bungalow in Los Angeles. As per fresh news reports, Sunny's net worth is nearly up to ₹100 crores.

Daniel Weber’s net worth

If the reports are to be believed, Daniel Weber is a guitarist from Los Angeles, and currently works as a business manager for Sunny. Reportedly, Daniel also heads their joint production company, Suncity Media And Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. As per a report published by a leading news agency, Sunny once confessed that all her scripts are approved by Daniel. Reportedly, Daniel Weber’s net worth is more than ₹34 crores.

Sunny and Daniel’s combined net worth are estimated to be around Rs 134 crores.

Sunny moves to the US

Recently, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber made it to the news, when they moved to the US amid the nationwide lockdown. On Mother's Day, Leone posted a photo with her children on Instagram and explained that she decided to move to the US as she felt it would be safer for her children there.

With the picture shared, Sunny wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘coronavirus’. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles, I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day". Take a look:

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

