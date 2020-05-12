Sunny Leone Adds A 10 Kg Work Out Shirt For Effective Running; Watch Video

Sunny Leone recently set new goals for fitness enthusiasts as she was seen running with weights on her body. The weights were attached to her T-shirt which made the process of running more difficult. She was also seen pushing a pram which had her son, adding on to the difficulty in her workout session.

Celebrities around the world have been focusing on their fitness and health as everybody is confined to their homes in the current Coronavirus related lockdown. They can either be seen working out with weights at home or making the most of their terraces of their building. Sunny Leone recently updated her fans on how she has been going about her workout schedule. She posted a video on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen going for a run within the fences of her building. She can be seen wearing a vest which has ten kilograms attached to it. The weight makes her workout session more effective. She can be seen wearing black and white mix workout pants with a white T-shirt underneath the weighted vest. She can also be heard listening to some music while she works out as Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock can be heard in the background.

In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has given some details on the workout that she is doing. She has mentioned in the caption for the post that she is running with a weighted shirt. She has written that the shirt is adding 10 kgs of weight while she is running and pushing a stroller. She has also mentioned towards the end that it is all an effect of the lockdown. Have a look at the video from Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

